AAW100 Memorial Service

An Army veteran and a Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division remember the fallen at the Combat Training Memorial during the All American Week Memorial Service at the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017.



The Memorial Service is an All American Week tradition which allows members of the 82nd Airborne Division, Family members and friends to take a moment and recognize 5,021 Paratroopers who gave their lives in combat and 236 Paratroopers who made the ultimate sacrifice training during the Division’s Century of Service. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jessica Nassirian/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

