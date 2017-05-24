(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAW100 Memorial Service [Image 2 of 18]

    AAW100 Memorial Service

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Nassirian 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Army veteran and a Paratrooper assigned to 82nd Airborne Division remember the fallen at the Combat Training Memorial during the All American Week Memorial Service at the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017.

    The Memorial Service is an All American Week tradition which allows members of the 82nd Airborne Division, Family members and friends to take a moment and recognize 5,021 Paratroopers who gave their lives in combat and 236 Paratroopers who made the ultimate sacrifice training during the Division’s Century of Service. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jessica Nassirian/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 20:21
    Photo ID: 3418428
    VIRIN: 170524-A-HT092-034
    Resolution: 3648x5038
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100 Memorial Service [Image 1 of 18], by SGT Jessica Nassirian, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

