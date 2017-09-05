The Alaska National Guard hosts the seventh-annual Pacific Environmental Security Forum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 8-11, 2017. PESF, which was attended by more than 100 people from 24 countries, including Australia, Japan, Mongolia and South Korea, featured several themes: environmental security in a military context, climate change, water security, waste, energy biodiversity protection, and more. Cooperative activities like PESF help to improve the operational relationship between the U.S. Pacific Command and its counterpart militaries in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by 2nd Lt. Marisa Lindsay)

