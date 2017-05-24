Marines and Sailors ‘man the rails’ during a parade of ships event aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), May 24, 2107. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 19:13
|Photo ID:
|3418284
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-OX257-088
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|821.66 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships [Image 1 of 22], by PFC Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
