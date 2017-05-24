(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships [Image 1 of 22]

    Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Abrey Liggins 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors ‘man the rails’ during a parade of ships event aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), May 24, 2107. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 19:13
    Photo ID: 3418284
    VIRIN: 170524-M-OX257-088
    Resolution: 4898x3265
    Size: 821.66 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships [Image 1 of 22], by PFC Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    New York
    USS Kearsarge
    Fleet Week
    USN
    naval ships
    Fleet Week New York 2017

