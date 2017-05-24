Fleet Week New York 2017: Parade of Ships

Marines and Sailors stand in the position of attention during a parade of ships event aboard the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3), May 24, 2017. U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are in New York to interact with the public, demonstrate capabilities and teach the people of New York about America’s sea services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Abrey D. Liggins)

