    All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange

    All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Clausen 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    An MQ-9 Reaper, loaded with four GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs is ready for a training mission March 31, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-9, matched with a skilled aircrew, provides persistent attack and reconnaissance capabilities 24/7/365. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christian Clausen)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 17:34
    Photo ID: 3418108
    VIRIN: 170323-F-YX485-016
    Resolution: 4552x3112
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange

    downrange
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    weapons
    RPA

