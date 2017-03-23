An MQ-9 Reaper, loaded with four GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs is ready for a training mission March 31, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The MQ-9, matched with a skilled aircrew, provides persistent attack and reconnaissance capabilities 24/7/365. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Christian Clausen)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 17:34
|Photo ID:
|3418108
|VIRIN:
|170323-F-YX485-016
|Resolution:
|4552x3112
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange, by SrA Christian Clausen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
All in a night’s work: MQ-9s maximize airpower downrange
LEAVE A COMMENT