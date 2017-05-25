(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Distant Frontier [Image 1 of 10]

    Distant Frontier

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Farbo 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Fighting Eagle with the 67th Fighter Squadron conducts flight operations during exercise Distant Frontier on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2017. Distant Frontier is a unit-level training iteration designed to sharpen participants' tactical combat skills and develop interoperable plans and programs across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distant Frontier [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

