A U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing F-22 Raptor conducts flight operations during exercise Distant Frontier on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2017. Distant Frontier is a unit-level training iteration designed to sharpen participants' tactical combat skills and develop interoperable plans and programs across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

