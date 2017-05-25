A U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing F-22 Raptor conducts flight operations during exercise Distant Frontier on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2017. Distant Frontier is a unit-level training iteration designed to sharpen participants' tactical combat skills and develop interoperable plans and programs across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)
This work, Distant Frontier [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Jacob Farbo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
