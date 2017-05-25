A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 25, 2017. VMFA 121 is participating in exercise Distant Frontier, which is a unit-level training iteration designed to sharpen participants' tactical combat skills and develop interoperable plans and programs across the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

