About 200 131st Air National Guard members went to Camp Clark for their Annual Training week May 15th-19th. Training included land navigation and an obstacle course at Camp Crowder, along with Self Aid Buddy Care, Humvee rollover, and a simulated state emergency exercise. A second group of 131st members will go to Camp Clark May 20th-24th to participate in the same training. Additional photos to follow.
(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 17:13
|Photo ID:
|3418072
|VIRIN:
|170518-Z-WB313-025
|Resolution:
|4570x3264
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CLARK, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Clark 2017 AT Week 1 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT