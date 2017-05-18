About 200 131st Air National Guard members went to Camp Clark for their Annual Training week May 15th-19th. Training included land navigation and an obstacle course at Camp Crowder, along with Self Aid Buddy Care, Humvee rollover, and a simulated state emergency exercise. A second group of 131st members will go to Camp Clark May 20th-24th to participate in the same training. Additional photos to follow.

(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

Date Taken: 05.18.2017
Location: CAMP CLARK, MO, US
This work, Camp Clark 2017 AT Week 1 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.