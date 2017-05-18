(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Clark 2017 AT Week 1

    Camp Clark 2017 AT Week 1

    CAMP CLARK, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess 

    131st Bomb Wing

    About 200 131st Air National Guard members went to Camp Clark for their Annual Training week May 15th-19th. Training included land navigation and an obstacle course at Camp Crowder, along with Self Aid Buddy Care, Humvee rollover, and a simulated state emergency exercise. A second group of 131st members will go to Camp Clark May 20th-24th to participate in the same training. Additional photos to follow.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Clark 2017 AT Week 1 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Annual Training
    Missorui Air National Guard

