U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, right, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, listens to liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section during the first meeting to update him on plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. The Presidential Inauguration is similar to a military change of command ceremony in which service members recognize the authority of the president as the commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:26
|Photo ID:
|3418006
|VIRIN:
|161108-A-HL390-0079
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
