U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, right, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, listens to liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section during the first meeting to update him on plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. The Presidential Inauguration is similar to a military change of command ceremony in which service members recognize the authority of the president as the commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

