U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George Degnon, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, smiles during a meeting with liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section to discuss plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. While our Nation is engaged in military actions around the world, military participation during the inauguration is a way for the services to render appropriate ceremonial honors and demonstrate our commitment to the commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2016 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:16 Photo ID: 3417974 VIRIN: 161108-A-HL390-0070 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.64 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.