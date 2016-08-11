(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George Degnon, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, smiles during a meeting with liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section to discuss plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. While our Nation is engaged in military actions around the world, military participation during the inauguration is a way for the services to render appropriate ceremonial honors and demonstrate our commitment to the commander in chief. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:16
    Photo ID: 3417974
    VIRIN: 161108-A-HL390-0070
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: DC, US
    POTUS
    USA
    JTF-NCR
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    President Donald J. Trump

