    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 5]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George Degnon, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, listens to liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section during the first meeting to update him on plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. This is a cooperative effort in which JTF-NCR provides authorized Department of Defense support to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the Presidential Inauguration Committee, and federal law enforcement and emergency management partners. The military presence for this event is comprised of active and reserve components of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, and Coast Guard. It involves other organizations and government agencies such as the U.S. Secret Service. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 16:16
    Photo ID: 3417973
    VIRIN: 161108-A-HL390-0063
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

