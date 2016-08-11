U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, right, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, speaks to liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section during the first meeting to update him on plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Department of Defense and interagency cooperation will play a big role in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 16:15
|Photo ID:
|3417972
|VIRIN:
|161108-A-HL390-0060
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
