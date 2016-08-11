U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, right, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, speaks to liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section during the first meeting to update him on plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Department of Defense and interagency cooperation will play a big role in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

