U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. George Degnon, deputy commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region, reads over a presentation document during his first meeting with liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section to discuss plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Service members from each branch come together in JTF-NCR to provide professional military ceremonial support for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

