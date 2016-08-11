(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Photo by Walter Reeves 

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, right, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters - National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), tells a story about going to the gym with President Barrack Obama before meeting with liaison officers of each JTF-NCR section to discuss plans for the upcoming 58th Presidential Inauguration, Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Military involvement in the Presidential Inauguration dates back to April 30, 1789, when members of the U.S. Army, local militia units and Revolutionary War veterans escorted George Washington to his first inauguration ceremony. Military support is designated to honor the commander in chief, recognize civilian control of the military and celebrate democracy. (DoD photo by U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Paige Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    VIRIN: 161108-A-HL390-0013
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 5], by Walter Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

