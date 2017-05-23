Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General, addresses business leaders during the 2017 West Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) annual planning and awards meeting, May 24, 2017, at Stonewall Jackson Resort, Roanoke, W.Va. The ESGR promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. Hoyer was the keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:55 Photo ID: 3417756 VIRIN: 170523-Z-LQ742-046 Resolution: 4467x3102 Size: 1000.5 KB Location: WV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WV TAG Speaks to ESGR, by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.