    WV TAG Speaks to ESGR

    WV, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General, addresses business leaders during the 2017 West Virginia Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) annual planning and awards meeting, May 24, 2017, at Stonewall Jackson Resort, Roanoke, W.Va. The ESGR promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and assists in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment. Hoyer was the keynote speaker. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:55
    Photo ID: 3417756
    VIRIN: 170523-Z-LQ742-046
    Resolution: 4467x3102
    Size: 1000.5 KB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WV TAG Speaks to ESGR, by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ESGR
    West Virginia
    WV
    WVNG

