Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller answers a question during the Navy and Marine Corps Budget Hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May 24, 2017. The hearing was held to review the President’s fiscal year 2018 funding and budget justification for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 14:44
|Photo ID:
|3417695
|VIRIN:
|170524-M-EL431-0057
|Resolution:
|4348x2899
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy & Marine Corps Budget Hearing [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
