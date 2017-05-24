(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy & Marine Corps Budget Hearing [Image 7 of 11]

    Navy &amp; Marine Corps Budget Hearing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun  

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    Adm. John M. Richardson, chief of naval operations, answers a question during the Navy and Marine Corps Budget Hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May 24, 2017. The hearing was held to review the President’s fiscal year 2018 funding and budget justification for the Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:44
    Photo ID: 3417693
    VIRIN: 170524-M-EL431-0040
    Resolution: 4993x3329
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy & Marine Corps Budget Hearing [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT