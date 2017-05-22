(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    23d Wing surge exercise

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Aircraft from the 23d Wing conducted a surge exercise May 22, 2017, at Moody
    Air Force Base, Ga. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the
    wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 23d
    Wing maintains and operates A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and
    HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for precision attack, personnel recovery and
    combat support worldwide.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:37
    Photo ID: 3417681
    VIRIN: 170522-F-EJ242-1076
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d Wing surge exercise, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

