Aircraft from the 23d Wing conducted a surge exercise May 22, 2017, at Moody

Air Force Base, Ga. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the

wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 23d

Wing maintains and operates A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and

HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for precision attack, personnel recovery and

combat support worldwide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 14:37 Photo ID: 3417681 VIRIN: 170522-F-EJ242-1076 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 3.01 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23d Wing surge exercise, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.