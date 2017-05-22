Aircraft from the 23d Wing conducted a surge exercise May 22, 2017, at Moody
Air Force Base, Ga. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the
wing's ability to rapidly deploy combat ready forces across the globe. The 23d
Wing maintains and operates A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and
HC-130J Combat King II aircraft for precision attack, personnel recovery and
combat support worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 14:37
|Photo ID:
|3417681
|VIRIN:
|170522-F-EJ242-1076
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 23d Wing surge exercise, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
