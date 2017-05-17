Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos checks the settings on an X-ray machine in Naval Hospital Bremerton's Radiology Department as part of his daily duty (Official Navy photo).
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 13:22
|Photo ID:
|3417603
|VIRIN:
|170524-N-HU933-002
|Resolution:
|2117x2787
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos [Image 1 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos
