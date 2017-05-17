(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos [Image 2 of 3]

    I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos checks the settings on an X-ray machine in Naval Hospital Bremerton's Radiology Department as part of his daily duty (Official Navy photo).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:22
    Photo ID: 3417603
    VIRIN: 170524-N-HU933-002
    Resolution: 2117x2787
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Carloconrado Limos [Image 1 of 3], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    NHB
    'I Am Navy Medicine' Asian American Pacific Islander Month'

