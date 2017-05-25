Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but can occur earlier or later than projected. Members are encouraged to build an emergency kit and have a plan to prepare for possible emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force Graphic Staff Sgt. Areca T. Bell)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:41
|Photo ID:
|3417129
|VIRIN:
|170525-F-IT851-001
|Resolution:
|5400x9600
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hurricane season: Don't be scared, be prepared, by SSgt Areca T. Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
