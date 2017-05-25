(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hurricane season: Don't be scared, be prepared

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Areca T. Bell 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Hurricane season is from June 1 to Nov. 30, but can occur earlier or later than projected. Members are encouraged to build an emergency kit and have a plan to prepare for possible emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force Graphic Staff Sgt. Areca T. Bell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:41
    Photo ID: 3417129
    VIRIN: 170525-F-IT851-001
    Resolution: 5400x9600
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane season: Don't be scared, be prepared, by SSgt Areca T. Bell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    Virginia
    Langley
    Langley AFB
    Langley Air Force Base
    Eustis
    Fort Eustis
    emergency
    Ft Eustis
    hurricane preparedness
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    graphic
    633rd Air Base Wing
    Areca T. Wilson
    LAFB
    Areca T. Bell
    info graphic

