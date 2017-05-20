(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event

    Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event

    ANTHEM, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Capt. Matthew Peterson (left), company commander, Phoenix North Recruiting Company, acknowledges Paradise Valley Council Member Julie Pace (standing) at a Community Salutes ceremony, Boulder Creek High School, May 20, Anthem, Ariz. The ceremony recognized high school seniors who have made a commitment to joining the U.S. Army, with those honored coming from local cities such as Anthem, Flagstaff, Black Canyon, Prescott and Paradise Valley. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:30
    Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event
    Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event

    USAREC
    Phoenix Recruiting Battalion

