Future Soldiers recite the oath of enlistment at a Community Salutes ceremony, Boulder Creek High School, May 20, Anthem, Ariz. The ceremony recognized high school seniors who have made a commitment to joining the U.S. Army, with those honored coming from local cities such as Anthem, Flagstaff, Black Canyon, Prescott and Paradise Valley. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:30
|Photo ID:
|3417081
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-EK137-596
|Resolution:
|600x450
|Size:
|85.96 KB
|Location:
|ANTHEM, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Future Soldiers honored at Anthem Community Salutes event
LEAVE A COMMENT