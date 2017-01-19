(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2]

    58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Ashley Marble 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the US Army Field Band pose for a photograph in front of the Washington Monument prior to marching in the inaugural parade honoring the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. Military personnel assigned to the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provide military support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Ashley Marble)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:26
    Photo ID: 3417059
    VIRIN: 170120-D-AP678-004
    Resolution: 696x883
    Size: 361.78 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Ashley Marble, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

