    Change of Command Ceremony, Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 2 of 10]

    Change of Command Ceremony, Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratrooper Capt. Kellan S. Sams, outgoing commander of Charlie Company, gives a speech during the change of command ceremony for Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, May 23, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 1 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

