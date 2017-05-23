Change of Command Ceremony, Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade

U.S. Army Paratrooper Capt. Kellan S. Sams, outgoing commander of Charlie Company, gives a speech during the change of command ceremony for Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, May 23, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

