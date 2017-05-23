U. S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin A. Bennett, commander of 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks during the change of command ceremony for Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, May 23, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade based in Vicenza, Italy, is the Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, and is capable of projecting forces to conduct the full of range of military operations across the United State European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 10:16
|Photo ID:
|3416839
|VIRIN:
|170523-A-JM436-176
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|8.93 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Charlie Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 1 of 10], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
