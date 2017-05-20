ICTS trainees celebrate completion of training

Iraqi special operations forces members participate in a ceremony marking the successful completion of training conducted by Coalition members assigned to Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force - Iraq near Baghdad, May 20, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF–OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile)

