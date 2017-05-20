(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 6]

    Armed Forces Day

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Dakota Marine Detachment 659 performs the rifle salute during the Armed Forces Day celebration on May 20, 2017 at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, S.D. Armed Forces Day celebrates the men and women who serve in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Duane Duimstra/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:30
    Photo ID: 3416661
    VIRIN: 170520-Z-SJ722-089
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

