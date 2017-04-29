(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C-27J

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    The C-27J Spartan medium range surveillance aircraft CGNR 2711 sits on the
    tarmac at Air Station Sacramento, California, April 29, 2017. Air Station
    Sacramento is the first unit to deploy C-27Js and reached full operational
    capability for the Spartans following the CGNR 2711's delivery. U.S. Coast
    Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-27J, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    recon
    Sacramento
    C-27J
    Coast Guard
    Barney

