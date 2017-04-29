The C-27J Spartan medium range surveillance aircraft CGNR 2711 sits on the
tarmac at Air Station Sacramento, California, April 29, 2017. Air Station
Sacramento is the first unit to deploy C-27Js and reached full operational
capability for the Spartans following the CGNR 2711's delivery. U.S. Coast
Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3416619
|VIRIN:
|170429-G-G0005-0001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|626.67 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-27J, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT