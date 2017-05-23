(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CMC Meets with New Zealand All Blacks Coaches [Image 2 of 11]

    CMC Meets with New Zealand All Blacks Coaches

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun  

    Office of Marine Corps Communication

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, gives a coin to Steve Hansen, head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 23, 2017. Neller and Hansen met to exchange ideas on leadership, as well as physical and mental fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 07:37
    Photo ID: 3416582
    VIRIN: 170523-M-EL431-0020
    Resolution: 2867x1911
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Meets with New Zealand All Blacks Coaches [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

