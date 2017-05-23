CMC Meets with New Zealand All Blacks Coaches

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, shakes hands with Steve Hansen, head coach of the New Zealand All Blacks, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 23, 2017. Neller and Hansen met to exchange ideas on leadership, as well as physical and mental fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

