Iraqi special operations forces soldiers celebrate the successful conclusion of a field training exercise near Baghdad, May 15, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF–OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile)

