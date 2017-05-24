(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170524-N-WJ640-038 [Image 1 of 6]

    170524-N-WJ640-038

    NHA TRANG, VIETNAM

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madailein Abbott 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170524-N-WJ640-038 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 24, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Echols, from Joint Base Pearl Harbor, conducts training with local doctors and nurses at Khanh Hoa General Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa, May 24. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madailein Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:19
    Photo ID: 3416456
    VIRIN: 170524-N-WJ640-038
    Resolution: 4442x2941
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: NHA TRANG, VN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170524-N-WJ640-038 [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Madailein Abbott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170524-N-WJ640-038
    170524-N-WJ640-045
    170524-N-WJ640-021
    170524-N-WJ640-016
    170524-N-WJ640-009
    170524-N-WJ640-005

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Partnerships
    U.S. Navy
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17
    Pacific Partnership 2017 Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa
    PP17 Khanh Hoa
    Khanh Hoa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT