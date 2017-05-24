170524-N-WJ640-038 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 24, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brandon Echols, from Joint Base Pearl Harbor, conducts training with local doctors and nurses at Khanh Hoa General Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa, May 24. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madailein Abbott)

