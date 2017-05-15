(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 5 of 13]

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    IRAQ

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi special operations forces advance past a simulated improvised explosive device and move to attack the opposing force during a field training exercise near Baghdad, May 15, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission by training and improving the capability of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF–OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Brandon Raile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:44
    Photo ID: 3416447
    VIRIN: 170507-N-NL576-446
    Resolution: 3417x2441
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 13], by CPO Brandon Raile, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    special operations
    Iraq
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJSOTF-I

