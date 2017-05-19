(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Combat Logistics Element Welcoms CLR-2 Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Combat Logistics Element Welcoms CLR-2 Commanding Officer

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jodson Graves 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Colonel Adam L. Chalkley, the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 2, tours the engineer warehouse gym on Morón Air Base, Spain, May 19, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 03:58
    Photo ID: 3416357
    VIRIN: 170519-M-SW506-0186
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
