Rounds Down Range

Cpl. Connor Mooney, a point man with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine on a range at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 18, 2017. MRF specializes in amphibious reconnaissance, vessel visit, board, search, and seizure operations and limited combat operations as the reconnaissance element of the 31st MEU. As the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit, the 31st MEU air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stormy Mendez/Released)

