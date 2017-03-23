Portrait of airlifter

Senior Airman Angel Torres, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130H instructor loadmaster and unit deployment manager, on being Airlifter of the Week.

SrA Torres towards accomplishing the mission culminated in the successful launch of two C-130 aircraft and 25 personnel in support of Exercise Balikatan. This bilateral exercise brings two nations together to train on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and counterterrorism operations. Torres was instrumental during the planning, processing and departure of the exercise participants. He spent tireless hours organizing personnel folders, proofing deployment orders, building cargo pallets and loading aircraft. His hard work allowed the 374th Airlift Wing to continue its effort in supporting our Pacific partners and promoting a free and stable world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

