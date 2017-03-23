(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Portrait of airlifter

    Portrait of airlifter

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.23.2017

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Angel Torres, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130H instructor loadmaster and unit deployment manager, on being Airlifter of the Week.
    SrA Torres towards accomplishing the mission culminated in the successful launch of two C-130 aircraft and 25 personnel in support of Exercise Balikatan. This bilateral exercise brings two nations together to train on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and counterterrorism operations. Torres was instrumental during the planning, processing and departure of the exercise participants. He spent tireless hours organizing personnel folders, proofing deployment orders, building cargo pallets and loading aircraft. His hard work allowed the 374th Airlift Wing to continue its effort in supporting our Pacific partners and promoting a free and stable world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:09
    Photo ID: 3415089
    VIRIN: 170323-F-PM645-0002
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portrait of airlifter, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    loadmaster
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    Hercules
    36AS
    374AW
    airlifted

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT