U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Berglund, with the 59th Medical Wing, based out of Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, checks a patient's breathing at a medical readiness event during Beyond the Horizon 2017, in San Ignacio, Belize, May 14, 2017. BTH 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelson Brooks) (RELEASED)
This work, Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event [Image 1 of 9], by SPC Kelson Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
