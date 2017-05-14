U.S. Army Capt. Ann-Marie Octavio, with the Wyoming National Guard Medical Detachment, discusses a patient's vitals at a medical readiness event held during Beyond the Horizon 2017, in San Ignacio, Belize, May 14, 2017. BTH 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelson Brooks) (RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:01 Photo ID: 3414917 VIRIN: 170514-A-JL160-222 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 7.14 MB Location: SAN IGNACIO, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event [Image 1 of 9], by SPC Kelson Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.