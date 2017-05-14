(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event [Image 3 of 9]

    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event

    SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE

    05.14.2017

    Photo by Spc. Kelson Brooks 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army Capt. Ann-Marie Octavio, with the Wyoming National Guard Medical Detachment, discusses a patient's vitals at a medical readiness event held during Beyond the Horizon 2017, in San Ignacio, Belize, May 14, 2017. BTH 2017 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, Army South-led exercise designed to provide humanitarian and engineering services to communities in need, demonstrating U.S. support for Belize. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelson Brooks) (RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3414917
    VIRIN: 170514-A-JL160-222
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 7.14 MB
    Location: SAN IGNACIO, BZ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event [Image 1 of 9], by SPC Kelson Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event
    Beyond the Horizon Medical Readiness Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Belize
    Civil Affairs
    Army
    982nd Combat Camera
    982nd
    Belize City
    982D
    Beyond the Horizon
    BTH
    Medical Readiness Training Exercises
    349th Combat Support Hospital
    349th
    982
    BTH17
    BTH2017
    Beyond the Horizon 2017
    San Ignacio
    Medical Readiness Event
    Wyoming National Guard Medical Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT