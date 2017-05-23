U.S. Army Spc. James Gibson, a Paratrooper assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, loads an M500 shotgun during a three-gun competition as part of All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor. The theme for All American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)
This work, All American Week [Image 1 of 23], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
