U.S. Army Spc. William Peele, a Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, loads an M500 shotgun during a three-gun competition as part of All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of America's Guard of Honor. The theme for All American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Barry Loo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 17:00 Photo ID: 3414538 VIRIN: 170523-F-IJ878-0571 Resolution: 2162x1620 Size: 858.89 KB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All American Week [Image 1 of 23], by TSgt Barry Loo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.