Star Spangled Salute at Tinker

The Star Spangled Salute Air Show at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., was held May 20-21 2017. 2017 marked the 75th anniversary of Tinker AFB, the 45th anniversary of the 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 40th anniversary of the E-3 Sentry at Tinker AFB. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, or Thunderbirds, headlined the show, accompanied by many other aircraft including: The KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, E-6B Mercury, F-35A Lightning II, F-18 Hornet, and a heritage flight of the P-51 Mustang among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Jon Quinlan)

