Star Spangled Salute at Tinker

A family from Moore, Okla. watch the The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds May 20, 2017 during the Star Spangled Salute Air Show at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. 2017 marked the 75th anniversary of Tinker AFB, the 45th anniversary of the 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 40th anniversary of the E-3 Sentry at Tinker AFB. The Thunderbirds where accompanied by many other aircraft including: The KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, E-6B Mercury, F-35A Lightning II, F-18 Hornet, and a heritage flight of the P-51 Mustang among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Jon Quinlan)

