    Star Spangled Salute at Tinker [Image 5 of 5]

    Star Spangled Salute at Tinker

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Maj. Jon Quinlan 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    A record setting crowd watch the the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds May 20, 2017 during the Star Spangled Salute Air Show at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. 2017 marked the 75th anniversary of Tinker AFB, the 45th anniversary of the 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 40th anniversary of the E-3 Sentry at Tinker AFB. The Thunderbirds where accompanied by many other aircraft including: The KC-135 Stratotanker, E-3 Sentry, E-6B Mercury, F-35A Lightning II, F-18 Hornet, and a heritage flight of the P-51 Mustang among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Maj. Jon Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3414274
    VIRIN: 170520-F-VM627-470
    Resolution: 4856x3641
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Star Spangled Salute at Tinker [Image 1 of 5], by Maj. Jon Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    KC-135
    E-3 Sentry
    USAF
    507 ARW
    Citizen Airmen
    507th ARW
    AF Reserve
    Star Spangled Salute Air Show

