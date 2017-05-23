(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAW100-Best Squad Competition [Image 3 of 5]

    AAW100-Best Squad Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Britton 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Paratroopers with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, traverse an obstacle during the All American Week Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. The Best Squad Competition is an All American Week tradition where squads from throughout the Division complete an obstacle course, a warrior skills lane, a combat lifesave skills lane, and a stress shoot for time. All American Week is an oppurtunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This year's All American Week theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 12:16
    Photo ID: 3413420
    VIRIN: 170523-A-CG673-002
    Resolution: 3818x2848
    Size: 801.28 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100-Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Matthew Britton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Division
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    All American
    AAW100

