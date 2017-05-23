AAW100-Best Squad Competition

Paratroopers with the 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, traverse an obstacle during the All American Week Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, N.C., May 23, 2017. The Best Squad Competition is an All American Week tradition where squads from throughout the Division complete an obstacle course, a warrior skills lane, a combat lifesave skills lane, and a stress shoot for time. All American Week is an oppurtunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This year's All American Week theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!"

