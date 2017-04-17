A C-130J Super Hercules from the 815th Airlift Squadron, Kessler Air Force Base, prepare to airlift cargo and soldiers on a deployed Regionally Aligned Force heading to Guatemala from Joint Task Force - Bravo, Apr. 17, 2017. The RAF are from the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the Arkansas National Guard supports the RAF training mission with its host countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 12:09 Photo ID: 3413397 VIRIN: 170417-Z-GS745-0728 Resolution: 4176x2784 Size: 828.75 KB Location: SOTO CANO AB, COMAYAGOA, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Teams arrives at Joint Task Force - Bravo [Image 1 of 26], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.