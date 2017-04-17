(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF Teams arrives at Joint Task Force - Bravo [Image 11 of 26]

    RAF Teams arrives at Joint Task Force - Bravo

    SOTO CANO AB, COMAYAGOA, HONDURAS

    04.17.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prepare to be airlifted on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 815th Airlift Squadron, Kessler Air Force Base, to Guatemala to support of Regionally Aligned Forces training mission at Joint Task Force-Bravo , Apr.17, 2017. The 2 – 153rd, 39th IBCT from the Arkansas National Guard support the RAF training mission with its host countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson/released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Teams arrives at Joint Task Force - Bravo [Image 1 of 26], by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

