RAF Teams arrives at Joint Task Force - Bravo

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Williams, 612th Air Base Squadron Transportation Operation Center, Joint Task Force-Bravo, watches for instructions as the operator of a 60K Tunner New Generation Service Loader as cargo is being loaded on a C-130J Super Hercules from the 815th Airlift Squadron, Kessler Air Force Base, about to airlift cargo and soldiers on a deployed Regionally Aligned Force heading to Guatemala, Apr. 17, 2017. The RAF from the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from the Arkansas National Guard supports the RAF training mission with its host countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson/released)

