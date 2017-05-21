(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-12 IN STX Lane [Image 4 of 11]

    2-12 IN STX Lane

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen Polanco 

    7th Army Training Command

    Grafenwoehr, Germany (May 22, 2017) – Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment (2-12 IN) conducts an air medical evacuation during a platoon-level Situational Training Exercise (STX) lane, here. Approximately 600 Soldiers from 2-12 IN, 2nd Infantry Brigade Comabat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducted platoon-level training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE). An EDRE is an opportunity to validate the unit’s readiness to deploy world-wide on short notice, while testing the ability of U.S. Army Europe and subordinate units to receive, transport, feed, house and train units as they arrive in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen V. Polanco)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:26
    Photo ID: 3412978
    VIRIN: 170522-A-AO689-017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-12 IN STX Lane [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Battalion
    12th Infantry Regiment
    Grafenwoehr Training Area

